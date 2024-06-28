History “Telling our stories” to address reburial of ancestral remains on St. Eustatius Redactie 28-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee is calling on residents to join the conversation. Photo: SCHIC

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC), in collaboration with the Heritage Inspector, is hosting a community engagement event, “Telling Our Stories,” on Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage House, a location of great historical significance, located next to Event Plaza on the Paramiraweg.

The event organizers seek to talk with the descendant community about follow-up activities that will bring the community one step closer to the reburial and memorialization of the sixty-nine ancestral remains excavated from the 18th-century Golden Rock Plantation.

Government officials halted the excavation of the ancestral remains in 2022 due to protests against the lack of community involvement and input from archaeologists and allied professionals from the African Diaspora. As a result, the Statia Heritage Research Commission (SHRC) was installed to examine where the process went wrong and develop recommendations for future cultural heritage practices. One of the key recommendations from the SHRC was to reinter the ancestral remains in a dedicated memorial space.

On September 6, 2022, the Executive Council installed the SCHIC to implement SHRC’s recommendations. It was stressed that engagement with the descendant community would be crucial throughout the process.

The organizers said the upcoming event seeks to continue centering the voice of the descendant community in determining the further handling of the ancestral remains and the type of reburial and remembrance ceremonies needed to restore their dignity.

Joining the conversation

Persons of all ages are encouraged to join the conversation on June 29 at the Heritage House, where the ancestral remains are currently stored. The organizers stressed that the presence and input of the descendant community are invaluable as they continue on the journey towards reburial and memorialization of their ancestors.