Bonaire Temporary contract with Medicair for Air ambulance between Caribbean Netherlands, Curaçao and Aruba Redactie 09-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Ministry of Health Welfare and Sport (VWS) has taken note of the problems and growing concerns about Code Red (air ambulance) flights in the Caribbean Netherlands. In consultation with Hospital Fundashon Mariadal (FM), VWS has taken the following measures.

To ensure the connectivity of air ambulance between Caribbean Netherlands, Curacao and Aruba, VWS has closed a contract with Medicair (for 2 months for now). With this VWS temporarily assumes the contractual responsibility for the availability of an air ambulance for insured citizens of the Caribbean Netherlands towards Curacao and Aruba, available 24/7. The hospital will make medical personnel available for code red flights with Medicair. Meanwhile, Medicair’s Learjet is stationed on Bonaire. Sarpa will continue to operate ambulance flights to Colombia.

To resolve the current impasse, VWS has decided to commission a short-term investigation into the problems that have arisen and to find a sustainable solution for ambulance flights between Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands.