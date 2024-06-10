Advertisement Tender external meeting accommodations RCN Sander Engelbertink 10-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland regularly uses external meeting accommodations on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius for training courses, meetings, conferences, events, etc. Bookings for external meeting spaces include renting external accommodation and possibly the directly related support, such as catering and standard facilities. The externally rented meeting spaces can include small halls as well as large

(training) halls.

The contract will be for two years with the option of maximum two extensions of one year each. To be eligible for this contract,

you must:

be represented locally;

be able to show that you are registered at the Chamber of

Commerce for this commercial activity.



Are you interested in this contract? Please send an e-mail to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com before the 24th of June 2024, mentioning your company name and contact details, and ‘Aanmelding aanbesteding externe vergaderruimte 2024’ in the subject line. The tender documents will be sent to all companies that express an interest.

