Advertisement Tender for office furniture Sander Engelbertink 07-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Market consultation and announcement of tender for office furniture within Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) is soon going to put out a tender to find one or more suppliers to supply standard office furniture (such as desks, monitor arms, office chairs and drawer unit of pedestal) for all departments within RCN on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

In order to prepare properly for this tender, RCN is first going to hold a market consultation to gain an insight into what is already available on the market and into providers’ ideas in the field of office furniture. The answers to the market consultation questions will be included in

the tender documents.

If you are a supplier of office furniture and are interested in supplying all the RCN departments on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, please send an email by no later than 12 noon (UTC-4) on Monday the 17th of June 2024 to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com. Please indicate in

your email whether you are interested in participating in the market consultation, or are only interested in the tender.

We will then send you the market consultation documents the same day. Your answers to our market consultation questions should be submitted by 12 noon (UTC-4) on Thursday the 27th of June 2024 via aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com.

The expectation is that tender documents will be shared with interested parties on Monday the 22nd of July 2024.



You can find more information at: www.rijksdienstcn.com/over-de-rijksdienst-caribisch-nederland/aanbesteden.