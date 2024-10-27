Bonaire Terra Barra chosen as ninth recipient of donation from Cadushy Distillery Redactie 27-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Cadushy director Eric Gietman (l) hands over the cheque to Terra Barra. Photo: Cadushy.

KRALENDIJK – The Cadushy Distillery has selected Terra Barra as the ninth recipient of a donation to mark its 15th anniversary.

Cadushy’s Director, Eric Gietman, presented the donation to Johan van Blerk, chairman of Terra Barra, in support of their project to reintroduce traditional, locally grown vegetables, such as Klaroen, Warmoes, and Bembe.

Terra Barra grows native trees and plants for ecological restoration and is developing a greenhouse to cultivate these “forgotten vegetables,” aiming to revive traditional crops like Klaroen, Warmoes, and Bembe.

Traditional Farming

Van Blerk emphasized that the project supports sustainable conservation and raises community awareness about the value of traditional farming methods. The Cadushy Distillery expressed its commitment to environmental stewardship and supporting community initiatives on the island with this donation.

