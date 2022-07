KRALENDIJK- The ABVO union is preparing a grand celebration to celebrate that the union, originally founded for government employees, has reached the respectable age of 86.

For the celebration, the ABVO brings together three musical groups, such as Buleria, Payola and Oreo. For ABVO members there is a special entrance fee of 25 dollars per person, but there are also tickets available for no less than 1000 dollars, for which you can take place in a special VIP section.