Bonaire The Archive Awakens: The History of Bonairean Ancestors Redactie 07-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The book is available for free, but there is a limited number available. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) invites the community to collect a free copy of The Archive Awakens. This book explores the history and stories of our ancestors, with a special focus on the history of slavery. It will be available for pickup on Monday, December 9, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Post & Archive, Kaya Grandi 51.

The Archive Awakens was written by Serana Angelista, with contributions from Rowan van der Stelt, Avantia Damberg, and Lusette Verboom. It delves into the lives and histories of Caribbean ancestors, drawing on historical archives to examine the legacy of slavery and its impact on the lives of enslaved people and their descendants.

The book uses methods such as DNA analysis, oral histories, and historical contexts, highlighting the challenges and richness of researching family trees. It offers readers an opportunity to connect with their heritage and celebrate Bonaire’s cultural legacy.

Bilingual

The book is published in a bilingual format, with Dutch and Papiamentu included in one edition. The PEB notes that the number of copies is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For those unable to collect a copy, the book will be available for loan at Biblioteka Públiko Boneiru or can be viewed by appointment at Post & Archive.

0