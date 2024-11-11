Advertisement The CN Academy would like to meet you Sander Engelbertink 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Are you an experienced trainer or coach? Or the owner of a training or educational institute? And are you open to working together in the future? Then we would like to meet you personally.

This is possible on:

9 and 10 December on Curaçao

11 and 12 December on Aruba

27 and 28 January on Sint-Eustatius

30 and 31 January on Saba

An appointment at our office on Bonaire can always be made. We ask that you send an email to cnacademy@rijksdienstCN.com

The CN Academy meets the learning and development needs of the organizations we work for. That is why we continue to expand and supplement our network. We like to work together with trainers and coaches to inspire, inform and activate.

“Growth and development of people and organizations”

