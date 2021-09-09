The Dutch Caribbean represents at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2021













Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Tadzio Bervoets represented the DCNA by presenting “Nature Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean” at the IUCN – NL night in Marseille. He highlighted all of the protected area management organizations in the Dutch Caribbean, which are Aruba National Park Foundation, Carmabi Curacao, Stinapa Bonaire, Saba Conservation Foundation, Stenapa St. Eustatius, and Nature Foundation St. Maarten.

In his presentation, he drew attention to the biodiversity importance of each island and all of the threats that impact these vital ecosystems. Finally, he emphasized the need for strategic focus on how to mitigate climate change within the Caribbean, as the islands are the ones that deal with the effects of it.

It was a well-attended evening with representatives including Island Governor Edison Rijna and Stinapa Director Jan van der Ploeg as well as Stinapa biologist Roxanna Liana-Francisca who highlighted Bonaire and its nature.

