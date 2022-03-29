The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch government announced that in addition to the Netherlands, the excise duty on petrol on Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius and Saba will be temporarily reduced by 16 USD cents from the 1st of April until the end of the year. This measure is part of the package that the Netherlands made available to mitigate the effect of rising energy prices in the Caribbean Netherlands.

This means that until the end of the year, the excise duty on petrol in the Caribbean Netherlands is being reduced by 16 USD cents per liter. In the Caribbean Netherlands, no excise duty is levied on diesel. As of the 1st of April, the excise duty on a liter of petrol is (rounded to) 16 USD cents on Bonaire and 8 USD cents on St. Eustatius and Saba.



The public entities on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will redefine the petrol prices on the basis of the excise duty reduction and will communicate about this.

In total, the Dutch government makes 5 million euro available for the Caribbean Netherlands. 1,7 million euros of this is earmarked for tax measures such as excise duty: which will be used to temporarily reduce the excise duty on petrol.

The excise duty reduction is regulated via a policy decision and soon after will be submitted to the Dutch House of Representatives via fast-track legislation. This will happen simultaneously with legislation for the excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel and the VAT reduction on energy in the European part of the Netherlands.