Opinion The future of healthcare in the Caribbean Netherlands: How about trying some communication and openness? Harald Linkels 24-06-2024

Last week saw a two-day conference on Bonaire focused on the future quality of healthcare on the BES islands. According to a press release from RCN, “chain partners” and “stakeholders” gathered to discuss improvements needed in the healthcare system. In the close-knit circles of islands’ healthcare and the bureaucracy of The Hague, participants spent two days generously congratulating each other on the best insights and suggestions.

The shocking (sic!) conclusion of the two-day event, according to the same press release, was that “the islands need to cooperate more.” Without detracting from the wisdom of the conference attendees, I offer some additional, entirely free advice: Try working on openness and communication. And -for a change- try to actually listen.

Although the director of Fundashon Mariadal has been on a veritable roadshow after months of persistent and largely unchallenged criticism, little new has emerged. The effort is mostly about broadcasting, with very little receiving—or LISTENING. Telling the same story ten times—even on different platforms— diminishes its value with each repetition.

Mentioning ZJCN—or its old name ZVK—almost invariably invites a string of complaints from anyone you talk to on the islands. Just like Fundashon Mariadal and the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, the insurer hardly evokes any warm feelings on the three islands.

Shouldn’t openness and better communication be the top priority instead of patting one another on the shoulder in a select group? Instead of telling us one-sided stories—your own—why not try to find out what concerns, angers, and frustrates the residents of the three islands? Or at least try to discover what could be done to reduce widespread dissatisfaction?

With the conference, the healthcare experts have perfectly demonstrated how not to do things: minimal communication with the target audience, no press invitations, and especially no outsiders to inform the public about what’s discussed within their safe circle.

At least, according to RCN, the attendees themselves were satisfied. A matter of not putting the bar too high, I guess.