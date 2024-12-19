Governance & Integrity The Hague and Islands to Collaborate on Enhancing Administrative Integrity in the Caribbean Netherlands Redactie 19-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The WODC report ‘Administrative Integrity in the Caribbean Netherlands’ paints a concerning picture of the integrity of public officials and administrators on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The improper use of authority appears to be widespread, although it rarely results in criminal offenses such as fraud or corruption.

The Dutch government and the island administrations find the report’s findings alarming and acknowledge the need for strong joint measures. In their policy response sent to the Dutch Parliament, State Secretary Zsolt Szabó (Digitalization and Kingdom Relations) and Minister David van Weel (Justice and Security) announced plans to work closely with the island administrations.

Transparency and Fairness

The approach will focus on strengthening the legal framework, promoting exemplary leadership, improving oversight, and monitoring. “Integrity is essential for good governance and the self-reliance of the islands,” said Szabó. Van Weel emphasized that residents and businesses must be able to trust that the government is transparent, fair, and committed to serving the public interest.

