The Nature Foundation St. Maarten with Support for Birding and Eco-tourism Project

PHILIPSBURG- The Nature Foundation has partnered with Resources for Community Resilience for the ‘St. Maarten Birding and Eco-tourism Project’ to help establish and support birding tours on the island.

By utilizing the birding world, the two organizations will collaborate to develop and support eco-tourism for St. Maarten. The two major aspects of the project include; the training of several St. Maarteners as professional birding tour guides, and a Bird Viewing Observation deck to be constructed at the Great Salt Pond.

“We are so excited to partner with Resources for Community Resilience to execute a second project under their Grant Program,” said R4CR Project Coordinator Kevin Sammy, “Birding activities are a great opportunity to interest both the residents and the visitors in the local environment and show that we can be both environmentally conscious and economically successful.”

Observation deck

The development of the Bird Observation Deck at the Great Salt Pond will start in 2023, setting the stage for more planned activities, including the training of local guides. Participants in the Bird Guide Training Program must be residents of St. Maarten who have an interest in providing guided bird tours. Those who complete the course and commit to assisting with monitoring surveys will receive certification via the foundation.