The Netherlands reintroduces quarantine obligation for travelers from the US

Amsterdam- As of Saturday, September 4th, 2021 travelers out of the US arriving in The Netherlands are required to go in home quarantine a full 10 days after arrival.
As of Monday, September 6th, 2021, travelers should also arrive with a negative PCR test. The measures are applicable both to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
The decision will have quite a negative impact on the KLM. The airline decided to temporarily halt flights to Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas after the new measure was made known.
The measure follows the decision of the European Union to remove the US from the list of ‘safe’ countries. It is unknown if the measure will have consequences for travel to the Dutch Caribbean island. In general, the BES-islands follow The Netherlands with some delays, when it comes to preventative measures in the Corona Pandemic.
