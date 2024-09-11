Bonaire The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detains 2 suspects for human smuggling Bonaire Redactie 11-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detained two people at Bonaire International Airport last month on suspicion of human smuggling.

The suspects are two men aged 34 and 49. The cases are separate and unrelated. One suspect was arrested on the 21st of July and the other on the 23rd of July.

The suspects came to the airport on said dates to pick up a passenger each from South America. The two passengers from South America reported to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee as tourists, but after the entry check, there were strong suspicions that the South Americans came to Bonaire to work illegally for the person who came to pick them up. Both South Americans did not have the required work permit.

It is not allowed to assist passengers to enter Bonaire illegally. It often happens that Bonaire residents are not always well informed about the conditions required for a foreigner to work legally on Bonaire. This can lead to a suspicion of human smuggling as stated in the BES Criminal Code.

Ongoing investigation

Investigations into the two suspects are ongoing, led by the public prosecutor’s office. The suspects have been released during the investigation.

