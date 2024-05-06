Advertisement
The Tax Office offers help with completing your online declaration
06-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Bring your own laptop, tablet or mobile phone and you will be assisted so you can do your declaration online.
The sessions on St. Eustatius will take place on:
Date: Friday May 10th, Monday May 13th, Tuesday May 14th
Time: 5PM – 8PM
Location: Tax Office St. Eustatius
If you want to make use of this opportunity, please register in advance via 318-3325/3326 (St. Eustatius).
We look forward to see you!
