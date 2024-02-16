The thirty-fifth Dia di Rincon promises to be grand celebration

RINCON- On April 30, 2024, the thirty-fifth edition of Dia Di Rincon will take place. The team behind the event’s organization, the Rincon Cultural Heritage Committee, is already preparing for a month full of cultural activities in honour of this special occasion.

At the upcoming Dia di Rincon, both traditional festivities and new elements, such as an open-air theatre, will be organized. The community is encouraged to participate and help create a memorable festival, involving everyone from young to old.

The Public Entity Bonaire, represented by Timotheo Silberie, emphasizes the importance of the celebration and calls for contributions to both the organization and the exuberant celebration of the event.