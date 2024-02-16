16 februari 2024 09:49 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Culture and Art Latest news

The thirty-fifth Dia di Rincon promises to be grand celebration

92

Members of the Organizing Committee explained some of the things which visitors can expect on April 30th. Photo: ABC Online Media
Members of the Organizing Committee explained some of the things which visitors can expect on April 30th. Photo: ABC Online Media

RINCON- On April 30, 2024, the thirty-fifth edition of Dia Di Rincon will take place. The team behind the event’s organization, the Rincon Cultural Heritage Committee, is already preparing for a month full of cultural activities in honour of this special occasion. 

At the upcoming Dia di Rincon, both traditional festivities and new elements, such as an open-air theatre, will be organized. The community is encouraged to participate and help create a memorable festival, involving everyone from young to old. 

The Public Entity Bonaire, represented by Timotheo Silberie, emphasizes the importance of the celebration and calls for contributions to both the organization and the exuberant celebration of the event.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius