St. Eustatius Theft from car and burglary in St. Eustatius 06-08-2024

ORANJESTAD – During the overnight hours of Sunday, the 4th of August, around 2.20 AM, the central emergency room received a report from a woman who stated that she saw an unknown man running away from her yard at the Concordiaweg in St. Eustatius after seeing the man in her parked car.

Upon police arrival, the woman stated that she was awakened by her car’s alarm. When she went to look, she saw someone in her vehicle. She screamed, and the man fled through the backyard. She then saw a scooter at the front of the residence with a person on it also driving away. Detectives arrived at the scene and found that the front right window of the car was broken.

An amount of cash was presumably taken. Since the woman works at a lottery office, officers went there as well. At the scene, the officers saw that the lottery office had also been broken into. Unknown persons gained entry through a wooden window at the back of the building.

According to information from KPCN, the case is under investigation.



