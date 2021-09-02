Thijs Verheul appointed Commander General of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department

- 1Share
Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of the first of September 2021, Thijs Verheul has been appointed as the new General Commander of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN). Mr. Verheul’s predecessor, Interim General Commander Wouter Zitter, has said farewell to the corps.
Thijs Verheul (58) comes from the Safety Region South-east Brabant, where he gained more than 25 years of experience in the fire service. He has also worked for the European Commission as secretary to the European Delegation in Pakistan. Mr Verheul will lead the force for a period of 3-5 years.
