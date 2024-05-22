Thirteen SGB Students Achieve Coveted Cambridge English Certificate
KRALENDIJK — A total of thirteen students from the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) have earned a Cambridge English certificate. Among them, seven students achieved the C1 Advanced level, while six students reached the ‘Near Native’ C2 Proficiency level.
This success follows an initiative led by English teacher Annemiek Knaven. Recognizing the need for an extra challenge, Knaven proposed additional opportunities for students. As a result, books were ordered, a specialized curriculum was developed, and a Cambridge training institute agreed to administer the exams on Bonaire. Over the course of a year, the students attended extra lessons, culminating in the certification that confirms their English language proficiency.
Liseo Boneriano’s director, Barbara Sol, expressed pride in both the students’ achievement and Knaven’s proactive approach.
