Advertisement
This is us!
21-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd
In 2024:
42 kids were born
21 people passed away
182 new residents
115 residents left the island
88 more people on St Eustatius
https://www.cbs.nl/cn
+599 717 86 76
8
More News
-
Bonaire
Investigation into Fatal Fall on Bonaire Concluded
-
Advertisement
This is us!
-
Aviation & Travel
KMar Points to Lack of Communication by Makana Ferry About Late Arrival
-
Letter to the editor
Letter to the Editor: Unfortunate Incident with Makana Ferry Service
-
Bonaire
Population Screening CN visits businesses to promote cancer screening
-
Sports
Interinsular Games set to return in 2025
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Government Targets Illegal Dumping with Action Plan
-
News
Makana Ferry Denied Immigration Clearance in Saba and St. Eustatius
More News
-
Bonaire
Investigation into Fatal Fall on Bonaire Concluded
-
Advertisement
This is us!
-
Aviation & Travel
KMar Points to Lack of Communication by Makana Ferry About Late Arrival
-
Letter to the editor
Letter to the Editor: Unfortunate Incident with Makana Ferry Service
-
Bonaire
Population Screening CN visits businesses to promote cancer screening
-
Sports
Interinsular Games set to return in 2025
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Government Targets Illegal Dumping with Action Plan
-
News
Makana Ferry Denied Immigration Clearance in Saba and St. Eustatius