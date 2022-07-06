This year again high success rate at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Despite the last effect of COVID-19 which partly played this school year, a high success rate has again been achieved at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire(SGB).

Averaged over the various school types, 88% of the students passed. The highest percentage of graduates was achieved on the MAVO and the VMBO-basis, each 95%. The HAVO achieved the worst score this year, with 78% passing.

According to a press release from the SGB, all graduates of secondary education will receive their diploma appropriately this week.