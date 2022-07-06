6 juli 2022 18:06 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Education Latest news

This year again high success rate at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire

18

KRALENDIJK – Despite the last effect of COVID-19 which partly played this school year, a high success rate has again been achieved at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire(SGB).

Averaged over the various school types, 88% of the students passed. The highest percentage of graduates was achieved on the MAVO and the VMBO-basis, each 95%. The HAVO achieved the worst score this year, with 78% passing.

According to a press release from the SGB, all graduates of secondary education will receive their diploma appropriately this week.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!