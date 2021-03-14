Three arrests for Emergency Ordinance Violations













Kralendijk- In the night of Friday March 12 to Saturday March 13, the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN), in collaboration with the Military Police (KMAR) and the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement Directorate carried out a multidisciplinary check in various neighborhoods on Bonaire.

During the controls, three arrests were made for violating the emergency ordinance and for failing to obey orders from the police. This concerns a man with initials R.D.W of age 48, a man with initials C.L.H of age 40 and a woman with initials C.M.P of age 43.







Non compliance

Various catering establishments comply with the rules, but at some locations warnings were given to prevent an agglomeration of people. A total of 13 reports were issued to citizens who did not comply with the rules. A group of 9 people was found on a beach. All these 9 people received a police report for non-compliance with the rules in the emergency ordinance and for lighting a campfire on a beach.

The multidisciplinary team will continue to actively monitor the coming period. In case of non-compliance with the emergency ordinance, an official report will be issued.

