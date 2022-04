KRALENDIJK – According to information from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), a serious car accident took place on Tuesday evening around ten o’clock near Mangazina di Rei, just before Rincon.

A total of three cars were involved in the collision. The ambulance transported three occupants to the hospital for emergency care. One of the victims is said to be in serious condition.

KPCN is still investigating the exact cause of the accident.