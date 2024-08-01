Geen categorie Three new civil servants take oath of office as Statia honors long-serving employees Redactie 01-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new and long-serving employees with Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- In a ceremony held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three new civil servants took the oath of office, marking their official induction into public service. N’killi Gumbs, Alfonco Busby, and Yinatra Pieter were sworn in during the event.

N’killi Gumbs joins the Government Information Service (GIS) of Statia as the social media specialist and webmaster. Alfonco Busby has been appointed to the public works and services department. Yinatra Pieter is the new licensing employee in the licensing, supervision, and enforcement unit.

In addition to welcoming the new civil servants, the ceremony also honored two long-serving employees for their dedicated service to the people of Statia. Lois Timber was recognized for her 30 years of service, while Claudette Blair was commended for her 20 years of commitment.

Public Service

The event celebrated both the new appointments and the significant contributions of the seasoned employees, highlighting the ongoing dedication to public service within the community.

