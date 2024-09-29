St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD-Three civil servants during the last week have taken the oath of office in St. Eustatius.
They are Sharday Bennett is the new Junior Culture Coach at the Department of Culture and Events, Mery Romero-Pimentel is the new Administrative Support at the Office of the Island Secretary, and Sjahairah Fleming is the Executive Assistant to Commissioner Leerdam.
At the same ceremony, it was celebrated that Osmond Sprott has reached 20 years of service with the Statia Government at the Department of Agriculture and Veterinary Services.
13
More News
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
-
Bonaire
Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day
-
Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire
-
News
Support for children with intensive care needs again available
More News
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
-
Bonaire
Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day
-
Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire
-
News
Support for children with intensive care needs again available