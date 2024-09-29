St. Eustatius Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius Redactie 29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the ceremony on Thursday. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD-Three civil servants during the last week have taken the oath of office in St. Eustatius.

They are Sharday Bennett is the new Junior Culture Coach at the Department of Culture and Events, Mery Romero-Pimentel is the new Administrative Support at the Office of the Island Secretary, and Sjahairah Fleming is the Executive Assistant to Commissioner Leerdam.

At the same ceremony, it was celebrated that Osmond Sprott has reached 20 years of service with the Statia Government at the Department of Agriculture and Veterinary Services.

