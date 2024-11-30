Economy Tickets and Food Got More Expensive on St. Eustatius in 3rd Quarter 2024 Redactie 30-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Airline tickets were one of the most important contributors, adding to some inflation pressure in the third quarter. Photo: ABC Online Media

ORANJESTAD – On St Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Airline tickets grew 4.7 percent more expensive. Among food products, eggs rose in price. Prices for petrol and diesel however remained stable compared with Q2.

Further price increases were held back by several product groups; prices for clothing and footwear fell by 1.1 percent from Q2. Electricity was 1.8 percent cheaper this quarter, and cheese also fell in price by 4.0 percent compared with the second quarter.

