Economy

Tickets and Food Got More Expensive on St. Eustatius in 3rd Quarter 2024

Redactie
30-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Airline tickets were one of the most important contributors, adding to some inflation pressure in the third quarter. Photo: ABC Online Media

ORANJESTAD – On St Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. 

Airline tickets grew 4.7 percent more expensive. Among food products, eggs rose in price. Prices for petrol and diesel however remained stable compared with Q2. 

1200

Further price increases were held back by several product groups; prices for clothing and footwear fell by 1.1 percent from Q2. Electricity was 1.8 percent cheaper this quarter, and cheese also fell in price by 4.0 percent compared with the second quarter.

0
Deel dit artikel

Meer News

Bekijk meer news