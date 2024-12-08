St. Eustatius Tinnitus Therapy Clinic Opens in St. Eustatius Redactie 08-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Clinic, could contribute to a beginning of Medical Tourism in St. Eustatius. Photo: Tinnitus Relief Therapy clinic.

ORANJESTAD- A new clinic specializing in tinnitus relief has opened in St. Eustatius, offering non-invasive laser therapy for tinnitus and hearing loss. The clinic is situated at the Golden Rock Hotel .

The treatment uses low-level laser therapy (LLLT) to target inner ear cells with precise wavelengths, promoting regeneration and alleviating symptoms. Inspired by recent research published in Biology by Brazilian scientists from the Optics and Photonics Research Center, this approach is recognized for its potential effectiveness in managing tinnitus.

Ringing or hissing

Tinnitus, characterized by persistent ringing or hissing in the ears, affects around 750 million people worldwide and remains a challenging condition to treat.

The Clinic, together with the Golden Rock Resort, offer combined packages of stay and Tinnitus treatment in St. Eustatius.

