St. Eustatius
Tools and building material stolen during burglary of building on Statia
05-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Sunday, a burglary and theft were reported at a building located on Copper Road on St. Eustatius.
Unknown persons gained access to the building and took bicycle tools, bicycle parts, cleaning supplies, six windows, four sinks and a door. The windows, sinks and door had been installed at the building.
According to a spokesperson for KPCN, the case is still under investigation.
