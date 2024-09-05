St. Eustatius Tools and building material stolen during burglary of building on Statia Redactie 05-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – On Sunday, a burglary and theft were reported at a building located on Copper Road on St. Eustatius.

Unknown persons gained access to the building and took bicycle tools, bicycle parts, cleaning supplies, six windows, four sinks and a door. The windows, sinks and door had been installed at the building.

According to a spokesperson for KPCN, the case is still under investigation.

