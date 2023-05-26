Top travel media visit Saba 

THE BOTTOM – Saba recently hosted top travel media from the Netherlands and the United States. Creating more awareness and presence about Saba’s product in the North American and Dutch markets remains a priority.

The public relations firms have been pitching Saba to top travel media, which also includes selecting and organizing press trips to the island.

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell stated, “We continue to work on Saba’s exposure to key audiences and source markets, Saba is a niche destination, and together with the public relations firms, Saba continues to be pitched to travel media. Having press and Fam trips organized to the island helps the journalists and trade partners experience the island personally in order to pitch stories and expose the island, leading to international media coverage.”

