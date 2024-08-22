Saba Top travel writers experience Saba’s unspoiled beauty, boosting island’s visibility Redactie 22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The travel agents at the I Love Saba Sign in front of Breadline Plaza. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Saba Tourist Bureau has recently hosted a select group of travel writers from top-tier North American publications. The visit, coordinated by Diamond PR, took place from August 7-9, 2024, and provided these writers with an immersive experience of Saba’s beauty and unique offerings.

The visiting journalists represent a diverse array of influential publications, each bringing a distinct perspective to their coverage.

According to the Tourism Office, during their stay, the journalists experienced Saba’s unique charm, starting with the exhilarating landing on the world’s shortest commercial runway. The itinerary allowed them to explore the island’s beauty, activities, rich biodiversity, and ongoing projects, all of which contribute to Saba’s reputation as the “Unspoiled Queen” of the Caribbean.

Visibility

The Saba Tourist Bureau says to be thankful to the partners involved and Diamond PR for coordinating this successful and impactful visit. “The stories and features generated from this trip are expected to significantly enhance Saba’s visibility as a premier travel destination”, according to the Tourism Office.

