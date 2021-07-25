Kralendijk- With just one new infection and one recovery, the total amount of Covid-19 cases on Bonaire has not changed compared to Bonaire.
The situation on Bonaire appears to be very much under control, especially compared to Curaçao where nearly 100 new cases were registered on Saturday.
It is noted that only 12 people went in for a test on Saturday, which much lower than on other weekdays.
Also read:
- Total Covid-19 cases Bonaire unchanged on Sunday
- Coastguards picks up swimmer at Slagbaai after accident
- How Bonaire became the Region’s Vaccination Champion
- PCN achieved Growth in Capital and Participants during the year 2020
- Covid-19 figures seem under control in Bonaire
- Vacature Statutair Directeur Bonaire
- Rental Car rolls over close to Pink Beach
- Also want to become a foster parent?
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering & Klantenservice Sint Eustatius
- Single new infection on Friday
- American Airlines with more seats to Bonaire
- DCNA holds Masterclass with Dutch MPs on Nature Conservation
- Statia Scales up to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases and COVID-19
- Two New Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Usage of banned single use plastic not allowed