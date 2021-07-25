25 July 2021 23:18 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Total Covid-19 cases Bonaire unchanged on Sunday

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

84

Kralendijk- With just one new infection and one recovery, the total amount of Covid-19 cases on Bonaire has not changed compared to Bonaire.

The situation on Bonaire appears to be very much under control, especially compared to Curaçao where nearly 100 new cases were registered on Saturday.

It is noted that only 12 people went in for a test on Saturday, which much lower than on other weekdays.

