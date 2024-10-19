Bonaire
Tourism Bureau wishes Miss Universe Bonaire Ruby Pouchet a safe journey
19-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) held a gathering for Ruby Pouchet, Miss Universe Bonaire 2024, who will represent the island on the Miss Universe stage after a 25-year absence.
The event served to thank sponsors for their support. Pouchet will soon begin her preparations, which include trips to Venezuela, Mexico, and the U.S., in anticipation of the Miss Universe competition on November 16 in Mexico City. The people of Bonaire are encouraged to show their support.
Although organizing pageants is not a core function of TCB, the tourism bureau expects that participation in Miss Universe will boost the island’s visibility and promote its brand.
0
Day against human trafficking
