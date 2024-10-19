Bonaire Tourism Bureau wishes Miss Universe Bonaire Ruby Pouchet a safe journey Redactie 19-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Sponsors and supporters have said goodbye to Pouchet before the start of her journey. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) held a gathering for Ruby Pouchet, Miss Universe Bonaire 2024, who will represent the island on the Miss Universe stage after a 25-year absence.

The event served to thank sponsors for their support. Pouchet will soon begin her preparations, which include trips to Venezuela, Mexico, and the U.S., in anticipation of the Miss Universe competition on November 16 in Mexico City. The people of Bonaire are encouraged to show their support.

Although organizing pageants is not a core function of TCB, the tourism bureau expects that participation in Miss Universe will boost the island’s visibility and promote its brand.

