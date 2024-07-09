Economy Tourism Corporation Bonaire Confirms 30 day Validity for Visitor Entry Tax Redactie 09-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – While the decision to change the Island Ordinance regulating the Visitor Entry Tax was taken some weeks back in Bonaire’s Parliament, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has now also officially communicated the news.

Visitors since July 1st , 2022 were required to pay a Visitor Entry Tax of $75 per person per visit. This was true for any entry to the island, even if visitors took a short trip to neighbouring islands.

The validity of the Entry Tax QR code has been extended and is now good for 30 days from the first date of travel when the code is scanned. Visitors can take trips to other destinations within the first 30 days, without needing to pay the tourist tax again upon re-entry to Bonaire. TCB warns that in case of re-entry with the QR code, officials will request an identity document to verify that the code is indeed in the visitor’s name.



Save Time

Visitors to the island are encouraged by TCB to pay the Visitor Entry Tax online via the official website prior to their visit at https://tourismtax.bonairegov.com/. The tax can only be paid by cards and not by means of a cash payment at the airport.

