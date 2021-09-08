Tourism Corporation Bonaire continues with international press visits













Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) continued with press visits during the month of August. As part of the Tourism Recovery plan, TCB has been focusing on attracting international press to visit the island. This is a great way to give Bonaire more international exposure in online media outlets.

On August 18th, 2021, TCB welcomed Elliott, a California-based travel and lifestyle photographer and videographer together with Leslie, a freelance travel writer whose work has been seen in TravelPulse.com and Arizona Foothills Magazine, among others. Their visit to Bonaire will be covered on Travel Pulse (Reach: 227,465), which delivers industry news, video content and supplies destination information on travel.

TCB also welcomed Matthew, a Miami-based freelance writer and senior staff writer for Matador Network (Reach: 793,456), a leading global travel network for the modern adventurer that covers travel, food and local events. His visit was also on behalf of Thrillist.com (Reach: 3,607,069), a popular travel news site covering places to eat, drink and travel. He visited the island together with Laura, an adventure travel photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic’s artisan catalog. She’s been a photojournalist for over 20 years and has made a life out of exploring the world, capturing, and writing about her experiences.

During their visit to the island, they had the opportunity to experience different on island activities, they did a tour of the island and visited different restaurants.

Between August 11-18 the Dutch tv program Mooi TV filmed on Bonaire, highlighting various sites, activities, and accommodations. The crew had an amazing time while on the island. See some highlights on their social media containing 48 stories of their island adventures on Bonaire: https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17934799015613075/

The Mooi TV episode featuring Bonaire will be broadcasted on commercial national tv network SBS6 on Saturday October 2 at 3:30 pm (Dutch time) / 9:30 am BON time.

Re-runs: Sunday October 3 at 11:30 am and October 6 at 09:30 am.

TCB wants to thank all partners for their collaboration during the press visits.

