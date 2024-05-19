Economy Tourism Corporation Bonaire has High Expections about Participation in Miss Universe Pageant Redactie 19-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Miss Universe Bonaire 2024 received her crown from Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has high expectations for its participation in the Miss Universe Pageant. The pageant, which will be held in Mexico this year, marks a significant milestone for the island and a return to the competition as was the case in the past.

Recently, it was announced that TCB, on behalf of Bonaire, has obtained the right to organize the local pageant on the island and send a candidate to the Miss Universe competition alongside other international beauties.

For the year 2024, Ruby Pouchet will represent the island. During a ceremony on Friday afternoon, Pouchet officially received the crown. TCB Director Miles Mercera sees Bonaire’s participation in the international beauty pageant as an opportunity to promote awareness and appreciation for Bonaire’s cultural heritage.

Honoured

In her first speech as Miss Universe Bonaire 2024, Ruby expressed her gratitude and excitement for the journey ahead. “I am honoured to represent Bonaire on this international stage, and I rely on the support of my island,” said Pouchet.