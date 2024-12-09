Tourism Corporation Bonaire Honours Seven Visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors
KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) honored seven visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors in November. Most of the visitors are members of the U.S.-based diving group ‘US Scuba Diving’.
Shawn Carver and Patricia Halpin have been coming to Bonaire for 12 years, Janet and Daniel Doman-Clark have been visiting for 20 years, and Roger and Joan Luksik have been visiting our island for 44 years. They come to Bonaire twice a year with Bud Uren and Heather Sellick’s diving group, the US Scuba Center.
Shawn and Patricia were honored with bronze pins, Janet and Clark with gold pins, and Roger and Joan with a placard in the platinum category, the highest award. Peter Lapin, also from the United States, was recognized because he has visited Bonaire for 11 years and received a bronze pin.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire Honours Seven Visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors
-
Saba
Saba Celebrates 49th Saba Day with Pride and Reflection
-
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda Launches Tourism and Health Program with CARPHA
-
Economy
IDB Invest Supports SME Growth in Chile, Peru and Colombia with $30 Million Financing
-
Caribbean
Peace Walk and Monument Unveiled in St. John’s, Antigua
-
Sint Maarten
Road Repairs to begin on LB Scott Road Sunday
-
Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire to Improve Facilities for Arriving Passengers
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire Honours Seven Visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors
-
Saba
Saba Celebrates 49th Saba Day with Pride and Reflection
-
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda Launches Tourism and Health Program with CARPHA
-
Economy
IDB Invest Supports SME Growth in Chile, Peru and Colombia with $30 Million Financing
-
Caribbean
Peace Walk and Monument Unveiled in St. John’s, Antigua
-
Sint Maarten
Road Repairs to begin on LB Scott Road Sunday
-
Advertisement
Firefighter wanted!
-
Bonaire
Flamingo Airport Bonaire to Improve Facilities for Arriving Passengers