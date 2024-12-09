Bonaire Tourism Corporation Bonaire Honours Seven Visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Rolando Marin and Helen Mercera with newly recognized ‘Bonaire Ambassadors’. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) honored seven visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors in November. Most of the visitors are members of the U.S.-based diving group ‘US Scuba Diving’.

Shawn Carver and Patricia Halpin have been coming to Bonaire for 12 years, Janet and Daniel Doman-Clark have been visiting for 20 years, and Roger and Joan Luksik have been visiting our island for 44 years. They come to Bonaire twice a year with Bud Uren and Heather Sellick’s diving group, the US Scuba Center.

Shawn and Patricia were honored with bronze pins, Janet and Clark with gold pins, and Roger and Joan with a placard in the platinum category, the highest award. Peter Lapin, also from the United States, was recognized because he has visited Bonaire for 11 years and received a bronze pin.

