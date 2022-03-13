Tourism Corporation Bonaire in partnership with BONHATA launched new local tourism campaign titled ‘Turismo ta Sexy!’

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire in partnership with Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association seeks to encourage and inspire locals to choose for a professional career in tourism. This awareness campaign is part of the Tourism Recovery Plan and serves as an educational component to connect the local population with the career opportunities in tourism.

The tourism industry is the island’s fastest-growing industry, which results in the creation of new job opportunities for residents. TCB has recently completed a room inventory study that highlights the amount of job opportunities scheduled to open in the next 24 months. The analysis done also measured the shortage of staff for key tourism positions at the airport, hotel, transportation, restaurants and activity providers in Bonaire.

TCB’s vision is to fill the demand for personnel with job seekers from the island. This is why programs such as the “Tourism speed meet” or tourism job fair have been introduced on the island.

In support of the island’s growing demand for qualified staff, TCB together with BONHATA launched a new awareness program titled “Turismo ta Sexy” to encourage locals and especially our younger generation to explore the career opportunities in the tourism industry.

The overall goal of this initiative is to share and highlight the variety of jobs and career options in the tourism industry, raise awareness and ultimately inspire the local population to pursue a career in the tourism industry.

The ‘Turismo ta Sexy!’ came to life after TCB’s dialogue with the youth at the local schools on the perception of tourism jobs and what each individual wanted to know about the daily work life in the industry.

TCB in partnership with BONHATA thanks all companies and individuals who supported the project and especially the stars of the industry who took their time to share their tourism job experience on camera as part of the “Turismo ta Sexy” campaign.

TCB shared its first message by following Mr. Rugene Marinus that works at Toucan Diving at Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire as a dive instructor. Also known as Spider, who recently saved a manta ray during his work.

TCB in collaboration with BONHATA will be following several other professionals in tourism in the next few weeks, sharing their love and commitment for the job.