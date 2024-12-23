Bonaire Tourism Corporation Bonaire Names Elesiër Angel as Interim Director Redactie 23-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Angel is already a well-known face at TCB, and worked four years alongside departing director Miles Mercera. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has appinted Elesiër Angel as Interim Statutory Director, effective January 1, 2025. Angel with her appointment will follow in the footsteps of departing director Miles Mercera.

According to a press release from TCB, Angels journey in tourism began at the remarkable age of 12, showcasing her passion and dedication to the tourism industry of Bonaire. The new director holds a Master’s degree in Tourism Destination Management from Breda University in the Netherlands, which has equipped her with the knowledge and expertise to navigate the complexities of today’s global tourism landscape.

Since joining TCB in 2021, Angel has played an important role in the organization’s initiatives and strategies. Over the past four years, Angel worked closely with Mercera, who will step down at the end of December 2024.

“It has been an honor to lead Tourism Corporation Bonaire and work alongside such a talented team over the past four years. I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made together and the strong foundation we’ve built for Bonaire’s tourism industry. I have had the privilege of seeing Elesiër Angel grow within the organization, witnessing her passion for the team, the TCB, and Bonaire’s tourism industry. Ely’s deep understanding of Bonaire’s unique identity, her innovative approach, and her commitment to sustainable tourism make her the perfect leader for this next chapter. I wish her and the TCB team continued success as they drive Bonaire’s tourism to even greater heights”, says Mercera about the appiontment.

Confidence

According to a statement from the Board of TCB, the appointment affirms the commitment of TCB to a diligent selection process that aligns with the principles of corporate governance. “The board has full confidence in Elesiër’s leadership and vision, and we are excited to support her in driving the continued success of TCB.”

