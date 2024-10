Bonaire Tourism Corporation Bonaire once again turns in approved financial statement Redactie 03-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

TCB director Miles Mercera and shareholder representative Adely Jansen are visibly pleased with the audited financial statements. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has submitted its audited financial statement for 2023 to its shareholder, Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM).

The audit, conducted by Ernst & Young, confirms that the financial statement accurately reflects TCB’s financial position as of December 31, 2023. Despite economic challenges, TCB achieved a positive financial result.

Resilience

Director Miles Mercera emphasized TCB’s resilience and strategic focus, aiming for a data-driven future and further growth of tourism in Bonaire. The financial statement is now available for shareholders to review.

