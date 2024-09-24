Bonaire Tourism Corporation Bonaire organizes second treasure hunt Redactie 24-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The teams in a group photo, together with their respective leaders. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has successfully organized a second thrilling treasure hunt for children as part of Tourism Month.

The event took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Kralendijk. Eight groups, each consisting of five children led by an adult, participated.

Each group was required to dress up as an animal, a task given during registration. The results were both creative and impressive, with the eight groups showcasing their imaginations through their costumes.

The treasure hunt took participants to various tourist and historical sites, where they engaged in different activities. After the event, all participants were treated to lunch and received a goody bag from TCB.

Scores

The group with the highest score that finished within the allotted time was declared the winner of the treasure hunt. There are third and second-place prizes, with the top prize going to the overall winner. Additionally, a prize will be awarded for the most creative outfit. The prize-giving ceremony will take place during the Taste of Bonaire on Saturday, September 28, marking the conclusion of Tourism Month.

6