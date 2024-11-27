Bonaire Tourism Corporation Bonaire Satisfied with Participation in DEMA Dive Show Redactie 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Bonaire delegation at the Bonaire Pavilion. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has expressed satisfaction with its participation in the 48th annual DEMA Show, held from November 19 to 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bonaire was represented by TCB’s Crystel Pourier (US & Canada Representative) and Annette Emerenciana (Marketing PR & Project Coordinator), alongside 11 other partners at the Bonaire Pavilion.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including wholesalers, influencers, and diving enthusiasts. Visitors to the Bonaire Pavilion, many of whom are regular guests of the island, came to learn more about Bonaire and to discuss and plan their trips. Participating partners included Bonaire East Coast Diving, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, and Divi Flamingo Beach Resort.

Prize giveaways

For the fourth consecutive year, TCB partnered with ScubaRadio to host daily prize giveaways, offering accommodation packages and diving experiences provided by various partners.

The DEMA Show 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 14 in Orlando, Florida.

