Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed different Media Outlets on Bonaire

Kralendijk – In mid-August on invitation of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), a group of seven American press members from different media outlets such as South Florida Luxury Guide, New York Post, Upscale Magazine, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, TripSavvy, and more visited Bonaire. The mix of national and regional journalists from key markets traveled to Bonaire to cover a variety of travel topics such as adventure and upscale experiences. While on the island, the group stayed at Harbour Village Beach Club and experienced a variety of activities such as wing foiling, windsurfing, land sailing and tour around the island. Additionally, one of the press members is a certified diver and was able to do a day dive with Divi Flamingo Beach Resort and with AB Dive.

In July and early August, TCB hosted three freelance journalists from Brides.com, Fodors.com, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and Miami Times and a photographer on island. The journalist each visited Bonaire on different assignments to write about their experience on the island to a variety of publications including previously mentioned media outlets and more. The photographer had as assignment to capture different images of Bonaire such as luxury accommodations to different on island activities. TCB will use these images for future promotional purposes.

On the invitation of TCB, a TV director/producer together with his assistant visited Bonaire. For the Italian TV show Kilimangiaro, they traveled to the ABC islands to create footage for an episode on this show. The episode will air between October 2021 and April 2022, on RAI channel. The TV show Kilimangiaro receives over a million monthly views, and airs on Sundays. While on the island they stayed at Resort Bonaire, and did two dives with Dive Friends Bonaire. They also experienced different activities.

From the different press visits in the month of July and August, TCB estimates a reach of over 10 million unique viewers, and over 250,000 circulations. “It feels great to showcase our island, and our press and media partnerships help us in sharing our island with the world. We are also grateful for the support received by our on-island partners in realization of these types of media visits. Teamwork and collaboration are key,” said CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera.

TCB would like to thank all the partners for their collaboration during the different press visits to the island, and will share the results of the visits in the near future.

