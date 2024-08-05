Bonaire Tourism Corporation organizes second Taste of Bonaire together with Curoil Redactie 05-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire event for 2024 in collaboration with Curoil.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM. According to TCB, the evening will feature a full program of music presented by talented musicians and various stands offering both local and international dishes. The Krioyo music groups Rítmiko Timon and Grupo Eso, along with DJ Kiart, will provide musical entertainment.

Brass band

To enhance the atmosphere, the new brass band Bonè Excited Brass will also perform during the event.

