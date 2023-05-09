Tourism Corporation signs agreement with Hòfi Kultural

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has signed a cooperation agreement with the musicians of Hòfi Kultural. The goal is to bring traditional local music to the Wilhelmina Park for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Earlier this month, Hòfi Kultural enchanted audiences in the park with a lively performance of traditional music in Wilhelmina Park. About 30 members of this talented group of musicians showed how they mastered instruments such as the kuarta, wiri, tambú, maraka, tambourine and raspa.

What makes Hòfi Kultural’s performances special is the age category of the musicians, ranging from 60 to 85 years old. Their youthful enthusiasm for music and the joy it can bring to other people is contagious

The TCB is pleased with the new collaboration with Hòfi Kultural. This is for their invaluable collaboration in promoting the island’s musical heritage and fostering a deep sense of pride and connection to our traditions.

Weekly

The next opportunity to experience the sounds of the Hòfi Kultural musicians will be on June 21 during the visit of the Carnival Celebration cruise ship. TCB’s ultimate goal is to provide local artists with the opportunity to share our local rhythms with the world and eventually bring local music to our inner city on a weekly basis.