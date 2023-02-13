Tourism director Saba happy with renovation and expansion Scout’s Place hotel

THE BOTTOM – Director of the Saba Tourism Office, Malinda Hassel, is delighted with the impending renovation and improvement of Scout’s Place hotel in Windward Side. Hassel expressed her enthusiasm in a short speech at the groundbreaking for the project.

“It has taken a lot to get here, and I thank all those that have been involved in one way or another though out this journey, and have always had a vision for investment and development to enhance Saba’s Tourism product and its economy”, Hassel told those present at the groundbreaking.

According to Hassel, the purchase by PMCN of Scout’s Place in 2020 had come right around a global pandemic; a trying time for many. Yet, said Hassel, quoting Albert Einstein ‘’In the middle of difficulty, lies opportunity’’.

Hassel said that Scouts Place had always been an iconic hotel product in the heart of Windwardside. “A property I fondly remember from my childhood days. Seeing the project now taking this step of construction, restoration and expansion it’s with great joy to see Scouts Place in a few months with a new look and feel but staying true to Saba’s architecture and to what appeals to the visitor, with its well thought-out facilities. It will be a property to be proud off within our community -a beautiful boutique hotel and a welcoming addition to Saba’s room inventory and offerings”.

Exciting time

According to Hassel, for the tourist bureau, it was going to be an exciting time. “As an investor you need to understand the uniqueness of Saba you want to secure a fruitful investment for the long term. Having the Tourism Master Plan it provides a vision and that Saba is committed to strategically implement it”.

Hassel said she expected the project to have an impact on the Saban economy, once completed. “The reopening of Scout’s Place means of employment directly and or indirectly and a positive impact to the quality of life of our community. Diversity in our room offerings makes a destination even more appealing and it helps the destination grow even stronger in the international market”, said Hassel.

Commitment

Hassel concluded by saying the Tourism Office was looking forward to the completed project. “We wish the contractor all the best the coming months. To PCN thank you, and we look forward to joint collaborations and partnership and together with all our partners on Saba work towards fortifying our destination marketing initiatives and other key actions. We value your pro activity and commitment not only in the development of the property but the investment you are making to enhance Saba’s tourism product and making our tourism supply chain a brighter one for the future”.

