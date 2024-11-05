Aviation & Travel Tourism Office Bonaire happy with extra promotion through Corendon flights Redactie 05-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

According to TCB director Miles Mercera, the new flights are an important addition to the existing flights from Amsterdam. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased with the media exposure Corendon’s new flights between Amsterdam and Bonaire bring to the island.

Corendon Dutch Airlines invited 80 special guests on board, including content creators, influencers, and media representatives, to experience Bonaire’s natural beauty, culture, and unique offerings.

“This marks a significant milestone in Bonaire’s air connectivity with Europe,” stated TCB Director Miles Mercera, emphasizing that the Netherlands and neighboring countries remain crucial markets for the island.

A welcome benefit of the new flights is that residents now have additional options for travelling to Amsterdam.

Triangle Flight

Corendon Dutch Airlines flies twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from Amsterdam with a stopover in Curaçao before arriving in Bonaire and returning directly to Amsterdam.

