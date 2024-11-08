Bonaire
Tourism on Bonaire recovers after September decline
08-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – After a dip in tourist numbers in September, Bonaire saw a clear increase in visitors in October 2024.
According to preliminary figures from the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the island received 14,406 overnight tourists last month, marking a 6.6% rise compared to October 2023, when 13,520 visitors arrived.
This growth even surpasses pre-pandemic numbers from October 2019, when Bonaire welcomed 12,200 visitors. The annual Bonaire Regatta contributed to the rise, particularly due to an increase in visitors from nearby islands like Curaçao and Aruba.
Aruba
Notably, the number of visitors from Aruba nearly doubled, rising from 372 in 2023 to 620 in 2024.
