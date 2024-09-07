Bonaire Tourism on Bonaire rises by 11% in August: Dutch visitors lead the way Redactie 07-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In August 2024, Bonaire welcomed 12,483 stayover tourists, an 11% increase compared to the same month in 2023, when the island received 11,213 visitors. Compared to August 2019, before the pandemic, when 11,900 tourists visited, there was also slight growth.

Dutch tourists represented the largest group, accounting for 51.4% of the total, followed by Americans (21.0%) and visitors from Curaçao (13.8%). Most Dutch visitors came from North and South Holland and North Brabant, while the majority of U.S. tourists were from large states such as Florida and Texas. The 55-64 and 45-54 age groups were the most represented.

After Dutch and American visitors, Curaçao ranks as the third most important source of visitor arrivals on Bonaire, contributing 13.8% of the total in August 2024.

0