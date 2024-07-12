Economy Tourism Sector Bonaire Provides Overview of Second Quarter Developments Redactie 12-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Veroushka de Windt (Bonhata), Miles Mercera (TCB) and Maarten van der Scheer (BIA) are worried about the effects of a lower marketing funds for the year 2024. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday afternoon, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (Bonhata), and the Bonaire International Airport (BIA) provided an overview of developments in the island’s tourism sector for the first six months of the year.

While the figures up to June this year are generally positive, there is some cause for concern. TCB faced a significantly lower budget, which directly reduced spending on marketing activities. Additionally, the number of cruise ships visiting Bonaire in the first half of the year dropped from 108 visits in the first half of 2023 to 89 visits in the same period of 2024, a decrease of about 17%.

This decline not only involves fewer ships but also a substantial drop in the number of cruise tourists, from over 275,000 in the first six months of 2023 to just over 208,000 in the first half of 2024.

However, there is also positive news. Bonhata Director Veroushka de Windt reported that the price per room in the first months of the current year was higher than in 2023.

Airport

Airport Director Maarten van der Scheer also shared positive updates. Although the number of flights in the first six months of the year was slightly lower than the previous year, the number of passengers arriving on the island increased by over 5%. Van der Scheer noted that these figures include both visitors and residents of the island.

Expectations for the second half of the year are positive. American Airlines will significantly increase the number of flights to Bonaire during the high season, the American low-cost carrier Jet Blue will start flights to New York in November, WestJet will resume flights from Canada, and Corendon will begin twice-weekly flights to Bonaire starting in November.

18